Truck crushes transport unionist collecting dues on Lagos-Ibadan exp.

A young man identified as Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) member has been confirmed dead after an articulated truck crushes him to death along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The deceased transport union member was crushed by the Lagos inbound truck with number plate FST 887 XD beside the New Garage end of the busy expressway.

As gathered from eyewitnesses, the revenue collector was attempting to collect dues from the truck driver when the tragic event occurred.

The victim was fatally struck while crossing the expressway, succumbing instantly to the severe impact.

Personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) swiftly responded to the scene, taking decisive action to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The remains of the deceased were respectfully handed over to security Officers from the Adigboluje Police Division, who are coordinating with the family to facilitate the necessary formalities.

It was learnt that the victim’s wife, upon hearing the shocking news, rushed to the scene of the accident and wept profusely.

The truck driver, overwhelmed by the severity of the accident, fled the scene in a bid to evade accountability.

LASTMA Officers promptly removed the obstructing containerized vehicle, which had caused significant traffic congestion, and handed it over to the police for further comprehensive investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a statement released by the agency spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, expressing profound regret over the tragic incident.

Bakare-Oki, however, called for immediate action from transport union leaders, urging them to educate their members on the imperative of adopting safer methods when collecting dues, especially in high-risk areas like expressways.

“This harrowing incident starkly highlights the critical need for enhanced safety measures in revenue collection processes, particularly on busy thoroughfares,” stated Bakare-Oki.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this grievous time.”

LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of road users and alleviating traffic disruptions across Lagos. The agency assures the public of its continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and to implement strategies aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.