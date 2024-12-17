Truck crushes pedestrian to death along Lagos-Badagry expressway

A yet-to-be-known pedestrian has been confirmed dead after being knocked down by a truck while walking along the Lagos-Badagry expressway around Iyana Isashi end of the busy road in the state.

As gathered, the accident occurred at the Iyana Ishasi U-turn inward Mile 2 when the fully loaded Howo truck without a number plate experienced a brake failure and crushed the pedestrian to death.

The Guild gathered that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle while attempting to navigate through a gridlock around Iyana Isashi end of the road at an excessive speed, suffered a brake failure, resulting in a complete loss of vehicular control.

The casualties figures were the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, through a statement released on Tuesday.

Taofiq said: “Preliminary findings indicate that the Howo truck, in an ill-fated attempt to navigate through traffic at an excessive speed, suffered a brake failure, resulting in a complete loss of vehicular control.

“The out-of-control vehicle tragically veered off its path and struck an innocent pedestrian walking along the roadside, causing instantaneous fatality.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for divine fortitude to withstand this irreplaceable loss.

In his admonition, Bakare-Oki reiterated the imperative for all motorists to uphold safety-consciousness at all times.

He underscored the critical need for meticulous vehicle maintenance and strict adherence to traffic regulations to avert such avoidable tragedies.

The LASTMA administration remains resolute in its commitment to fostering road safety, ensuring seamless traffic management, and minimizing accidents across Lagos State.