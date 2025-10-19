Truck crushes pedestrian on Lagos road

The the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested a driver for driving a Mercedes Benz truck with number plate KRD 466 XJ to crush an unidentified pedestrian to along Simpson Street in Ikoyi axis of the State.

The accident was alleged to have occurred after the vehicle, travelling on high-speed, suffered a brake failure and crushed a pedestrian walking along the roadside.

The LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this on Sunday through a statement made available to The Guild.

According to the statement, “In a frantic effort to avert a collision with vehicles ahead, the driver lost control of the vehicle and, in the ensuing chaos, rammed into a pedestrian walking along the roadside instantly killing the victim.

“LASTMA officers in a swift response deployed an immediate emergency response, professionally securing the accident scene to forestall further mishaps and ensure the seamless flow of vehicular movement within the axis.

“The driver of the ill-fated truck was swiftly apprehended by LASTMA personnel and subsequently handed over to security operatives from the Dolphin Estate and Ikoyi Police Divisions for further interrogation and necessary legal procedures.

“The remains of the deceased pedestrian were respectfully evacuated from the accident scene by Police officers and conveyed to a mortuary in Ebute Metta, pending formal identification by the victim’s family.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incident as both tragic and entirely preventable.

“He emphasized that the unfortunate accident underscores the imperative of routine vehicular inspection and maintenance, particularly for heavy-duty vehicles and articulated trucks operating within Lagos and beyond.

“Bakare-Oki earnestly admonished all motorists especially truck drivers and fleet operators to conduct comprehensive mechanical evaluations of their vehicles, with particular emphasis on the braking system, before embarking on any journey, whether within or outside the State.

“He further lamented that mechanical negligence and poor vehicle maintenance culture remain among the primary causes of avoidable road traffic fatalities across the metropolis.

“While commending the swift and coordinated intervention of LASTMA operatives and security agencies, the General Manager reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and the sustenance of orderly traffic conduct throughout Lagos State.

“Bakare-Oki assured members of the public that LASTMA, in continued partnership with relevant agencies, will persist in enforcing strict adherence to vehicle roadworthiness regulations and intensify public enlightenment campaigns targeted at commercial drivers, haulage operators, and transport unions to enhance safety consciousness.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority once again extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and implores all road users to exercise utmost caution, discipline, and vigilance while on the road affirming that road safety is a shared civic responsibility and that adherence to traffic regulations remains the surest path to preserving lives and property”.