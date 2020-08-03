Truck crushes man to death, injure three in Ondo

One person was confirmed dead and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries after an articulated truck crushed a commercial motorcycle, also known as Okada in Akure, Ondo State.

The truck, enroute Owo axis of Ondo, was reported to have experienced a brake failure a few meters away from the popular Akure Shasha market.

An eyewitness narrated that the truck with number plate AGL746XM, while trying to avoid colliding with commercial buses after experiencing mechanical issues yesterday crushed the Okada with number plate OQP 174 XA.

The eyewitness added that the emergency officials including officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who arrived the scene after, confirmed that one of the affected victims died few minutes after the accident while the other three sustained and were admitted at a hospital.