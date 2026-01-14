Truck crushes commercial motorcyclist, passenger in Lagos

A u identified commercial motorcyclist and his passenger have been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after they were crushed by a fuel tanker in Epe Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the accident occurred while the deceased motorcyclist was driving against traffic at Pokia Junction, inward Araga, along the Epe–Ijebu Road, Epe, Lagos.

It was learnt that the LASTMA apprehended the driver of the ill-fated truck for prosecution in accordance with the law in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the accident, described it as a repercussion for traffic law infractions.

Giwa, in a statement released by LASTMA spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo, on Wednesday, described the accident as avoidable.

He said: “Preliminary security findings disclosed that the commercial motorcyclist, who was conveying a male passenger, was unlawfully traversing a prohibited route (one-way), in blatant contravention of existing traffic statutes, when he was struck by the empty PMS tanker, which was on a high speed. The violent impact proved fatal, resulting in the instantaneous death of both the rider and his passenger.

“LASTMA operatives promptly mobilised to the scene of the occurrence. The tanker driver was immediately taken into custody, while the affected area was decisively cordoned off to avert secondary mishaps and guarantee public safety. Relevant security Agency including the FRSC, were duly notified in strict adherence to established emergency response protocols.

“Thereafter, the remains of the deceased motorcyclist and his passenger, together with the apprehended tanker driver, were formally transferred to officers of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Noforija Police Division for thorough investigation and appropriate legal action.

He, meanwhile, admonished commercial motorcyclists and other road users against habitual disobedience to traffic regulations, particularly the perilous practice of one-way driving and the reckless struggle for right of way with heavier vehicles.

“This unfortunate loss of lives was entirely avoidable. Had the motorcyclist remained within his lawful lane and observed a moderate speed, this fatal incident would not have occurred,” the Special Adviser remarked.

He further reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the Lagos State Government to intensify traffic law enforcement while safeguarding lives and property across the state, urging all road users to cultivate responsible driving conduct and uncompromising adherence to traffic regulations.