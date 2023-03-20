Trouble consumes Kano after APC lost governorship seat

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for Kano gubernatorial poll, Abba Yusuf, has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after ollinh the highest votes in the state.

Yusuf was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Nasiru Gawuna, with 822,873 votes after the exercise that lasted for over 48 hours.

The NNPP candidate edges out his opponent from the APC with a margin of over 100,000 votes garnered from the Local Governments where the elections were held.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmad Ibrahim, declared the results at the Kano Collation Centre, INEC headquarters in Kano.

Gawuna, who serves as deputy governor of the state, is Abdullahi Ganduje’s anointed candidate, while Abba Yusuf is keenly supported by Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the NNPP.

Ahmad Dokko Ibrahim, the returning officer, announced that Yusuf won the election with 1,019,602 votes, while Gawuna got 890,705 votes.

Yusuf contested against Ganduje in 2019 in what was regarded as a very controversial election, which went into supplementary polls.

At the end of the first election, Yusuf was leading Ganduje with 26,655 votes. Yusuf, who was at the time the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) candidate polled 1,014,474 votes while Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

INEC then announced supplementary elections in 28 out of the 44 local government areas in the state.

Ganduje eventually won by scoring 45,876 votes while Yusuf polled just 10,239 in the supplementary polls, thereby undoing his victory in the state.

The final results at the time were 1,033,695 votes for Ganduje and 1,024,713 for Yusuf. Both men were separated by less than 9,000 votes.

Total number of registered voters stood at 5,921,370, while a total of 2,032,955 were accredited to vote. However, the total valid votes, deciding the election were 1,977,872.

