Troops rescue two kidnap victims, recover ₦3.8m ransom in Kogi

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the 12 Brigade have rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered ₦3.8 million ransom from armed bandits during a counter-kidnapping operation in Kogi State.

The operation was part of the Army’s sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal elements, particularly along the notorious Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis, where several kidnapping incidents have been reported.

The exercise took place yesterday in the Achigili Forest area of Kogi State, following credible intelligence that prompted a coordinated patrol to intercept the criminals.

While en route to the area, the troops came under heavy fire from the bandits but swiftly responded with superior firepower, forcing the kidnappers to abandon the two victims and the ransom money before escaping with gunshot wounds.

Following the successful rescue, the ransom was handed back to the victims, who are currently in safe custody pending their official handover to the relevant authorities.

Confirming the development, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and eliminating criminal elements in Kogi State.

He urged residents to continue supporting the military and other security agencies with credible information that could aid in the fight against insecurity.