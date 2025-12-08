Troops rescue abducted travellers along Taraba highway

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have achieved major breakthroughs in a series of coordinated operations across Taraba State, disrupting criminal networks, rescuing abducted travellers, and recovering weapons.

Soldiers stationed at Manya responded to a distress call after armed robbers blocked the Manya–Takum Road and attacked commuters.

The troops swiftly launched a clearance operation, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon their weapons. An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered, restoring safe movement along the route.

In another operation, troops at Kufai Amadu acted on intelligence that four travellers from Bauchi State had been abducted in Amadu Town while on their way to Baissa in Kurmi LGA. The victims, unfamiliar with the area, had stopped to ask for directions when two of them were seized by gunmen.

A coordinated search-and-rescue mission led to the recovery of two of the abducted travellers, who had managed to escape from captivity. Efforts are underway to locate the remaining victims, while security forces continue to pursue the abductors.

Additionally, on 6 December, troops at Iware stormed Garin Sambo in Tau Village, Ardo Kola LGA, following actionable intelligence. The operation led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, 13 cartridges, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones. Two suspects, identified as Baba Wura Sambo and Mallam Adamu Darda, were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and are currently in military custody.

The Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, praised the troops for their professionalism and rapid response. He restated the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining “aggressive operations” under Operations Peace Shield and Zafin Wuta to dismantle criminal groups across Taraba State.

General Uwa also assured residents and travellers of enhanced security throughout the Yuletide season and urged the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies to support ongoing stabilisation efforts.