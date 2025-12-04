Troops rescue abducted cleric from Plateau kidnappers

Nigerian Army troops have rescued Reverend Ephraim Yakubu, a clergyman abducted in the Miango area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, after engaging in a gun battle with his captors.

The rescue took place on Thursday in the Miango axis, barely 24 hours after the cleric was seized in front of his residence at Agingi Village along Rukuba Road on December 3.

Military sources told counter-insurgency expert and security analyst Zagazola Makama that the cleric was dragged away by armed men suspected to be part of a kidnap cell terrorising communities in the area.

The troops were reportedly conducting patrols on the high grounds around Miango when they encountered the kidnappers at about 7:40 a.m., forcing the gang to abandon their victim and flee.

Reverend Yakubu was later found tied and hidden beneath a rock formation with varying degrees of injuries believed to have been sustained during his captivity. He was immediately evacuated to the 3 Division Military Specialist Hospital for treatment.



Soldiers also recovered a fabricated rifle and a magazine loaded with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition at the scene.

“The victim was immediately evacuated to the 3 Military Specialist Hospital (3 DMSH) for medical attention,” the source said.

The military, however, disclosed that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing kidnappers to bring them to justice.