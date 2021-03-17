Troops rescue 10 abducted Airport staff in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued ten people kidnapped by bandits from the Kaduna International Airport staff quarters after two weeks in captivity.

As stated, the victims were rescued unhurt after they were abducted by bandits from the junior staff quarters of the airport located at Ifira village in Igabi Local Government Area on March 6th.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the victims were currently being debriefed by the state government.

“It could be recalled that bandits breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6, and kidnapped these 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.

“Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency,” the commissioner told journalists at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Aruwan, however, said that the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, commended the troops for the successful rescue of the 10 victims.

He also added that plans are being concluded to reunite the victims with their families and loved ones.

It would be recalled that the military during the weekend also resisted another attempt by bandits to abduct dozens of students from Government Science Secondary school in Ikara Local Government Area and senior airport staff in Kaduna State.

As gathered, the Nigerian military arrived at both scenes, the school in Ikara Local Government and Kaduna International airport senior staff quarters around Ifira village, Igabi local government, after the bandits had launched the attacks but immediately repelled them.

At the school, it was learnt that 307 students could have been abducted by the bandits, who were reported to have stormed the premises at the wee hours on Sunday, went directly to the dormitories to pick the students and before completing the mission, the soldiers and security men arrived and forced them to flee.

The attack came in the wake of the outstanding hostage crisis involving 39 students of the Federal School of Forestry, Kaduna who were abducted late barely four days ago.

Confirming the attacks, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at a press briefing on Sunday, noted that the 307 students escaped unhurt, saying after the gunmen arrival, the students alerted the security operatives.

“Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

“Fortunately, the students utilized the security warning system in place and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

“The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police, and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee”.

On the airport’s quarters, the Commissioner revealed that troops of the Nigerian Airforce foiled the attack which could have denied the aviation workers their freedom.

According to him, another attack by bandits at the Kaduna International airport senior staff quarters around Ifira village in Igabi local government was resisted by the law enforcement agency, forcing some of them to flee with gunshot wounds.