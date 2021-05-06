Troops recover two corpses, rescue 13 abductees in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered no fewer than two abducted victim corpses and as well rescued no fewer than 13 kidnapped persons from bandits after fierce gun duel in Gwagwada, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the victims from Dutse, was said to have gone to work at one Tanadi Farm, located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun local government area when they were abducted.

Confirming the development, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement explained that the victims were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

Aruwa said the armed forces rescued the victims following credible intelligence received, saying that the troops trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and there engaged them in a gun duel and the 13 citizens were rescued.

The rescued persons include Kenth Yusuf, Izra Ali, Josiah Luka, Istifanus Suman, Helen Ibrahim, Justina Gofwen, Ibrahim Madaki, Biyaya Yusuf, Sani Bello, Lucy Dada, Anayi Ezekiel, Benjamin Daniel, and Musa Usman.

The statement made available to newsmen yesterday further revealed that the troops after the operations discovered that two of the abducted victims identified as Ezekiel Iliya and Nasara Yohanna were shot dead by the terrorist bandits. It added that the bandit also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, while receiving the report, thanked the troops and commended them for the successful rescue operation. He commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage,” the statement reads.

