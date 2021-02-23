Troops recapture B’Haram strongholds in Borno

Ahead of a 48hours ultimatum given to troops by Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Nigerian army has recaptured troubled areas dominated by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

Aside from recapturing the areas, the troops also neutralised scores of Boko Haram, Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima, listed the recaptured area to include Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo in Marte, and Ngala Local Government Areas of the Borno state.

Through a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, Yerima said that the feat was coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the towns by the army chief.

“Troops of Nigerian Army troops this afternoon, around 3pm, recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists.

“The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town. The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the military boss had on Sunday ordered the troops to ensure the recapturing of troubled areas dominated by the terrorists in the state.

Speaking on Sunday while addressing the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa, the army chief maintained that it was time for the troops to get back on the field and clear the areas.

“In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility: it is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa, and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Continuing, the army boss said, “you can rest assured of all the support required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to your Theatre Commander, General Officer Commanding, you cannot let this nation down. Go there and do the needful and I will be right behind you. Ensure you do your job, and do your job well.

“They have presented certain issues that came up, sooner rather than later we would address; where there are no adequate A and B vehicles we would provide with these few remarks. I wish you well on the operation and I know the morale is high.”