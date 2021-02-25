Troops nab six military impostors in Delta

The Nigerian Military has arrested no fewer than six persons for impersonating army officers in carrying out nefarious activities in Delta State.

As gathered, the six suspected military imposters were arrested by troops of Operation Delta Hawk (OPDH) on Midwifery School Road in Okpanam area of Asaba in Delta.

The arrested imposters were identified as Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel (20), Nwokoye Francis (24), Chigozie Arinze (23), Kingsley Ndukuba (32), Chidera Anichukwu (21) and Chinedu Akwali (29).

Confirming their arrest, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yarima, said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday at about 11:10 p.m., following a credible intelligence report.

According to him, the suspects were in possession of one Mercedes Benz GL350, a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number ABJ 49 AA, and one fabric nationale bayonet, when they were arrested.

“A pair of military kits was found with one of the suspects-Chidera who claimed to be a Cadet at the Southern Maritime Academy in Ugheli.

“He confessed to have gotten the military kits from one Hassan nicknamed (Commander).

“Meanwhile the suspects have been handed over to 63 Brigade Military Police Group for further investigation and prosecution.

“Consequently, the Brigade wishes to call on the general public and law-abiding citizens of the state to be wary of such people who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any suspicious person(s) to any nearest military formation/ security agencies,” the army spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.