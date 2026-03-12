Troops kills ISWAP commander, 20 others in Yobe

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have killed an ISWAP commander and 20 other terrorists after repelling a coordinated overnight attack on a military position in Goniri, Yobe State.

The assault was launched from multiple directions in an apparent attempt to encircle the military location. The insurgents advanced simultaneously from Goniri village and the Ngamdu junction axis, aiming to overwhelm the troops under cover of darkness.

Despite the coordinated attack, soldiers responded with vigilance, tactical manoeuvres, and superior firepower, ultimately forcing the attackers to retreat after suffering heavy casualties. The attacks began on the night of Monday, March 9, 2026, and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, March 10.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), said the terrorists were first detected through surveillance assets. Troops coordinated defensive operations while reinforcements were quickly deployed to strengthen the position.

He added that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided timely close air support, degrading the insurgents’ combat capability and preventing any breach. Among the dead was a senior ISWAP commander, Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula.



“Troops recovered several terrorist bodies along with weapons and equipment abandoned during the retreat, including multiple machine guns, AK-47 rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs, and assorted ammunition,” Uba said.

He added that follow-up clearance operations in Gwaigomari led to the discovery of additional bodies up to the early hours of Wednesday, March 11, 2026.



Troops injured during the engagement were evacuated for medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.

Uba stressed that the operation demonstrates the military’s ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent networks and restore peace across the North-East region.

The military position remains firmly under control, with ground and air units intensifying search and clearance operations in neighboring communities to prevent renewed attacks.

The Military High Command commended the troops for their courage and professionalism, reaffirming Operation HADIN KAI’s commitment to defeating terrorism and restoring lasting security in the North-East.