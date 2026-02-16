Troops kills bandit leader in Kogi

A notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Babangida, accused of coordinating kidnapping and banditry networks across multiple North Central states, along with several of his fighters, has been neutralised during a joint security operation in Kogi State.

The operation involved operatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Department of State Services, and local vigilantes.

It was gathered that the operation was carried out following weeks of sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance, which confirmed Babangida’s presence at a designated hideout.

According to a statement by Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the operation, supported by air strikes and ground engagements, neutralised scores of bandits and rescued kidnapped victims.

“Notorious bandit leader Kachalla Babangida’s camps were attacked with superior firepower, neutralising scores of bandits through coordinated air strikes and ground engagements. The camps were destroyed, and previously held kidnap victims were rescued,” Fanwo said on Monday.

He added that the rescued victims have been moved to medical facilities for treatment and will later be transferred to IDP camps before being reunited with their families.

The Kogi Government expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to curbing banditry and terrorism, while commending security agencies and local hunters for their dedication.

“Governor Yahaya Bello remains committed to ensuring Kogi is safe, sparing no resources to achieve this goal,” Fanwo said.

The State Security Adviser, Cdr Jerry Omodara (rtd), also praised the bravery of the security operatives and assured continued government support in the fight against banditry and terrorism.