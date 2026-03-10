Troops kill two terrorists during operation in Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke, have killed two suspected terrorists during a security operation in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, recovering weapons, ammunition, and other items believed to belong to the criminals.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Media Information Officer of the task force, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the troops acted on credible intelligence indicating that suspected terrorists were operating around Tse-Anka community in Yooyo Council Ward.

He said the troops, alongside operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, promptly moved to the area to confront the suspected criminals.

“Upon arrival at the scene, troops made contact with the terrorists, leading to a brief but intense firefight. During the engagement, two of the terrorists were neutralised, while several others fled with possible gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

During the exercise, the troop recovered one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Other items seized during the operation included a Bajaj motorcycle, 82 SIM cards, six ATM cards and several charms believed to have been used for criminal activities.

Reacting to the operation, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, commended the troops and collaborating security operatives for their swift and professional response, noting that the operation demonstrates sustained pressure on criminal networks across the joint operations area.

He reassured law-abiding residents of the task force’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while pledging continued aggressive operations to dismantle terrorist networks and restore lasting peace in the area.