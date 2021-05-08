Troops kill one bandit during face-off in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army troops deployed to forestall kidnapping and other criminalities have foiled a kidnap attempt and killed one bandit during a face-off against criminals in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have stormed Rigachikun end of the Kaduna-Zaria dual carriageway in the council but were repelled and lost one of their members after he was hit by bullets from the troops.

Confirming the attack, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, said, “Troops and police operatives in the early hours of Friday, May 7, engaged armed bandits in the Rigachikun axis of the Kaduna-Zaria dual carriageway in Igabi LGA.

“The bandits had earlier attacked a Fulani settlement belonging to a popular herder, Damina Kukumake, at Kukumake village. The bandits who kidnapped some members of the herder’s family also rustled several cattle and were making their escape when security agencies received a distress call.

“The security personnel comprising troops of the army and air force, as well as police operatives, made contact with the bandits as they attempted to cross the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

“In the fierce gun duel, a notorious bandit was neutralized while many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds. During the gunfight, the abducted hostages escaped and the rustled cattle scattered. After a check, the remaining cattle were recovered as some were confirmed to have been killed in the skirmish,” he added.

Aruwan said the troops and police operatives were now combing the general area in a clearance operation.