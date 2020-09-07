Troops kill one, arrest four suspected bandits in Benue, Nasarawa

No fewer than four suspected bandits have been arrested and one killed after troops of the Nigerian Army raided identified bandits’ camps in the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

As stated, the raid was carried across camps in parts of Benue and Nasarawa states by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, adding that several weapons and firearms were also recovered by the troops.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said that the operations were conducted by troops deployed at Guma in Benue and Keana in Nasarawa states on Sunday.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, Enenche explained that the raid on bandits’ camp at Guma forest along the Benue-Nasarawa border led to the killing of one bandit, adding that others fled the area with gunshot wounds.

According to him, troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one locally-made pistol, and three mobile phones from the scene while the camp was subsequently destroyed.

“Similarly, troops of Sector 1 deployed at Gagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue conducted another dawn raid on another suspected armed bandits’ hideout at Tse Agi in the general area.

“The gallant troops stormed the hideout and apprehended four suspects, while one AK 47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines and 46 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition were also recovered at the location.

“The hideout was subsequently destroyed while the suspects are currently being profiled after which they will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action,” the statement read.

The Military High Command while commending Nigerians for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, assured that the armed forces would stop at nothing at ensuring the nation’s common enemies were taken out and restore normalcy to all troubled zone.