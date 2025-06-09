Troops kill Boko Haram commander, recovers arms in Yobe

A senior Boko Haram commander, Malam Jidda, has been killed by Nigerian Army troops, bringing relief to residents in Yobe State who have long suffered repeated attacks allegedly coordinated under his command.

Jidda, described as the Ameer of the insurgents and responsible for overseeing the group’s operations in the area, died from gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with troops.

Aside from killing the notorious terrorist leader, the troops also recovered a cache of weapons found in the possession of the deceased Boko Haram commander.

Items recovered from the slain militant leader included several AK-47 rifles, loaded magazines, and a motorcycle commonly used by the terrorists for swift mobility.



Jidda’s death comes amid an intensified military campaign against insurgents, particularly in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

As gathered, the commander met his end after troops conducted a precision strike in Ngazalgana village within Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the mission, the soldiers engaged with armed militants, leading to the killing of Jidda, who reportedly oversaw terrorist operations in the communities of Ngorgore and Malumti.

Meanwhile, in another operation along the Timbuktu Triangle axis, a snap ambush team deployed by troops engaged Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements in a swift and decisive encounter.

“Some of the terrorists were neutralised, while troops recovered additional AK-47 rifles and various categories of ordnance,” a military source confirmed.

In yet another development, troops operating around Abadam in northern Borno State uncovered more insurgent casualties and abandoned weapons during a mop-up exercise following an earlier clash in Mallam Fatori.

“The terrorists fled in disarray, leaving behind weapons of different calibres after the ferocious counterattack by the gallant troops,” another source reported.

These recent offensives are part of broader military efforts to dismantle terrorist enclaves and restore stability across the conflict-ridden Northeast and Northwest of the country.