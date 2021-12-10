Troops kill 62 terrorists, arrest 28 others within 2 weeks

The Defence Headquarters has diclosed that troops of the Nigerian Army neutralised no fewer than 62 terrorists and arrested 28 others across the country within the last two weeks of their operational activities in collaboration with other security agencies.

It explained that the feat was achieved by the troops and other security agencies who are conducting operations against all forms of criminalities across the country, including multiple land, maritime and air operations at different locations of the various theatres of operation.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, while briefing journalists on the troops achievement between 25 November and 9 December 2021 on Thursday in Abuja, noted on December 3, 2021, troops repelled BHT/ISWAP terrorists’ attack in a fierce gun battle in Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.

According to him, during the encounter, troops subdued the terrorist elements with superior firepower and neutralized no fewer than 26 of them. Troops also destroyed as well as captured several fighting equipment and vehicles of the terrorists.

“Regrettably, our gallant officers and soldiers paid the supreme prize. They are our heroes in the battle against terrorism. Other locations are; Gombi LGA of Adamawa State as well as Rann/Rumirgo villages and Biu, Bama, Mafa and Dikwa LGAs of Borno State where some terrorists surrendered to own troops.

“Cumulatively, a total 62 terrorist elements were neutralized and 28 of them were arrested, while 54 assorted arms and 144 rounds of different calibre of ammunitions were recovered,” he said

Onyeuko added that during the period under review, a total of 101 rustled livestock were recovered and 20 kidnapped NPF personnel, who were abducted when the terrorists attacked the Police Division, were rescued by troops at Buni Yadi within the period.

“Additionally, troops’ kinetic and non-kinetic operations have continued to drive the terrorists out of their camps into surrendering. A total of 192 terrorists and their families comprising 51 adult males, 67 adult females and 74 children surrounded to own troops within the period. The surrendered terrorists were properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.”

He added that troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN within the period in focus conducted various operations, including raid operations on criminal elements’ hideouts as well as repelled kidnappers and gunmen attacks at different locations across the theatre.

“These operations cumulatively resulted in the arrest of a total of 43 armed bandits/collaborators and drug peddlers, rescue of 20 kidnapped civilians as well as recovery of 131 livestock, 12 assorted arms and 36 different calibers of ammunition among other items,” the army spokesman said.

According to him, in Operation WHIRL STROKE, troops’ operational efforts resulted in the neutralization and arrest of armed bandits and other criminal elements, recovery of arms and ammunition as well as rescue of kidnapped civilians.

“Cumulatively, a total of 5 criminals were neutralized and 19 of them arrested, while 15 different arms and 62 different caliber of ammunition were recovered and 3 kidnapped civilians rescued within the period under review. In addition, troops held peace and security meeting with critical stakeholders as non-kinetic means of tackling insecurity. One of these meetings was held at the Force Headquarters of Operation WHIRL STROKE in Makurdi. Issues discussed at the meeting centered on how to find lasting solutions to the security challenges.”

