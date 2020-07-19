Troops kill 11 Boko Haram commanders, neutralise 14 others 

No fewer than eleven top Boko Haram Commanders and Islamic State of West Africa Province on a mission to infiltrate Army Super Camp in Damask, have been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-Eastern part of the country.

This is coming as the troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralized eleven other terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border into the Sambisa Forest.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the onslaught against the terrorists followed credible intelligence gathered by the troops who on Friday targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon.

Enenche, through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, listed the slain terrorists to include Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufo, Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam, Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha, TumbunBagaruwa – Modou Kollo, Dogon Tchoukou – Issah, Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama, Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa and Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha and that they were buried by the insurgents at Goski village.

He added that weapons and equipment recovered from the terrorists include 3 AK 47 rifles, a magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon car, one motorcycle, 8 bicycles, three phones with multiple sims and memory cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others.

“Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed the killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter. The other slain terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernates in Sambisa forest.

“In recent times, troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North East. It could be recalled that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly neutralized 8 prominent leaders of the disorganized, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak. During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior firepower, and manoeuvre the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray,”

“The Military successes of Operation LAFIYA DOLE particularly since the turn of the year 2020, have continually caused confusion and disharmony in the camps of the insurgents. This is evident by the frequent changes in ISWAP leadership within a short period and these were largely due to the several losses inflicted on them by own troops in both men, weapons, and equipment. The series of successes so far recorded has led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers. They voluntarily admitted that the insurgency is driven more by the need for money, power, greed, and criminality and less of any ideology.

Enenche, however, commended security agencies operating in the North-East zone, for their sustained successes and urged them to remain resolute and maintain the momentum of the onslaught against insurgency in the country.