Troops foil doctors’ abduction in Imo

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that its troops of Exercise Golden Dawn foiled attempted abduction of group of doctors providing free medical care for resident of Amucha Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

As gathered, the abductors suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were engaged in gun duel by the troops and they retreated after witnessing the superior firepower of the army personnel.

While confirming the incident, the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, stated that a member of the group was gunned down yesterday during the duel, while another with a gunshot wound was arrested.

Through a statement, the army spokesman said that the outlawed group attempted to kidnap a group of medical doctors and nurses known as, ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’, who were providing free medical care to inhabitants of Amucha Community.

“The troops in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group and the Nigerian Police on receipt of actionable intelligence on the criminal plot, swiftly moved in and rescued the medical team. The medical team have been escorted to a safe location.

“The troops afterwards went after the hoodlums and made contact with them at Amauju Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, where they were found enforcing the illegal sit at home order in Amauju.

“In the firefight that ensued, one of the criminals was neutralized, while the others took to their heels. One of them, who had escaped with a gunshot wound was later apprehended by the local Vigilante and handed over to the police.

The gallant troops recovered one pump-action shotgun, five live cartridges, one Lexus 300 XR SUV and a mobile phone.”

