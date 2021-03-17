Troops eliminate over six terrorists across Borno communities

Atleast six terrorists believe to be members of Boko Haram, and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were reported to have been killed and several others injured during clashes with troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

The terrorists were said to have been killed by the law enforcement officers during a face-off that started when the troops patroling Dikwa – Ajiri axis in Dikwa Local Government Area clashed with the gunmen after coming in contact with them.

As gathered, troops on patrol came in contact with terrorists on motorcycles and a gun truck, swiftly engaged them in a fierce firefight, killing six of them, and recovered several ammunition, and other sundry items.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed that one PKM, two AK 47 rifles, one FN rifle, three FN rifle magazines, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 36 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special and 67 PKM linked rounds was sized from the terrorists.

Yerima, in the statement made available to newsmen yesterday, added that other items recovered from the terrorists include two motorcycles, one magazine pouch, two mobile handsets and a tube of adhesive solution.

He said ” troops of Bravo Company while on similar routine perimeter patrol on the same 15 March, recovered a mobile handset phone suspected to been abandoned by the fleeing members of the terrorists who came under troops heavy fire during the attempt to infiltrate the camp on 14 March 2021. ‘The handset has been handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for scrutiny.”

“Troops of 81Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante have continued to sustain offensive onslaught on Boko Haram terrorists and their ISWAP ilk.

“In an aggressive fighting patrol and concealed picketing conducted by troops in continuation of the ongoing subsidiary Operation in the Theatre of Operation Lafya Dole code named operation ‘Tura Takaibango’, troops took out scores of Boko Haram fighters along Dikwa – Ajiri axis in Dikwa Local Government area of the state.

“In line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, troops will remain resolute and determined to ensure that the general area is completely cleared and protected while aggressively dominating every route where terrorists are suspected to move around in order to smoke them out,” the army spokesman added.