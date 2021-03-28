Troops eliminate 48 terrorists, rescue 11 abductees in Borno

No fewer than 48 Boko Haram terrorists were reported to have been killed and several weapons were recovered from the militants by the Nigerian troops of 28 Task Force Brigade in Cihbok and Askira, Borno state.

Aside from the neutralised militants, 11 abducted victims were said to have been rescued by the troops from the terrorist, including one with an injury.

Confirming the development yesterday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed that the rescued victims have been conveyed to military facilities for proper medical atention.

Yerima said that the troops achieved the feat following credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.

Yerima, through a statement made available to newsmen, added that items recovered from the terrorists include 7 AK 47 Rifles, 8 AK 47 Rifles with four magazines.

“The gallant troops laid an ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralizing 9 terrorists in the process while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds.

“Similarly in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira – Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralized 39 terrorists.

“In the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued 8 kidnapped victims from the terrorists. Unfortunately, however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained an injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors. He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment,” the statement read.

According to him, the gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on a trail of fleeing terrorists to locate and neutralize them.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru appreciated the gallantry and dexterity of the troops. He urged them to remain dogged and maintain their offensive posture in all operations until the area is rid of all remnants of terrorists.

“He equally appreciated members of the public for their continuous support to the troops and enjoined them to continue to provide credible information to the troops and other security agencies operating within their localities,” he said.