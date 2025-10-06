Troops dislodge bandits’ hideout, recover arms in Taraba

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dislodged multiple terrorist enclaves and recovered arms and other items used to facilitate their illegal operations during raids in Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

The exercise, carried out by the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), aimed to curb banditry in the area, which has left dozens dead and many displaced.

The operation followed credible intelligence on criminal elements terrorising vulnerable communities around Tarhembe, Tornyi, TY Farm, and Kando in Takum LGA.



According to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, the bandits fled after being overpowered by the troops, abandoning their weapons.

“Our men’s superior firepower forced the terrorists to retreat into the bush. In the aftermath, we recovered four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, and a motorcycle,” he stated.

Muhammad added that another unit of the operation combed through several communities in Ussa LGA, including Kutukok, Konkan, Fank Utaih, Kijwu, Kutukwo, Kwesati, and Alaha, where several makeshift camps belonging to suspected bandits were discovered and destroyed without resistance.

Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the soldiers for their “resilience, discipline, and courage” throughout the operation.

He emphasized that the clearance mission had “disrupted the criminals’ logistics network and restored confidence among residents.”

The army chief further appealed to residents to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to support ongoing efforts to eliminate remaining threats.

“We are committed to ensuring lasting peace and security for every citizen. The cooperation of locals remains vital in achieving this goal,” Uwa said.