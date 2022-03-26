Troops discover missing fighter jet wreckage 1yr after in Borno

The troops of Nigerian Army has been reported to have discovered the wreckage of an Alpha Jet aircraft that had been missing for over one year in Sambisa Forest, Borno State

As gathered, the aircraft (NAF 475) was reported to have gone off the radar with two crew members onboard on it on March 31, 2021.

This was confirmed by the Nigerian Army in a short statement released on Saturday, describing the discovery as a morale booster for the ongoing move by the government to flush-out bandits and other terrorists across the country.

The statement read, “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on a clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.”

It released the statement barely 24 hours after Troops of Operation Hadin have overrun strongholds of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the dreaded Sambisa forest without resistance.

Spokesman of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure, noted that heavy arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorists were recovered.

According to General Onyeuko, about 9.00am on March 24, 2022 the troops of Operation Hadin KAI in a special operation codenamed OP Desert Sanity captured the terrorist stronghold of Ukuba/Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest.

He said, “In what could be described as a blitzkrieg, the troops routed the terrorists and captured their enclave. The terrorists fled the camp leaving behind their heavy weapon arsenal.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment including 1x Main Battle Tank, 1x 155mm Bofors Gun, 1xTrailer, 1x122mm Gun, 2x105mm Gun, 1x Mines Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) fighting vehicle, 1x MOWAG Armoured Personnel Carrier, 1x Mack Trailer as well as large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists.

“Further exploitation is ongoing. The capture of the terrorists’ stronghold of Camp Zairo is a major setback to the terrorist criminals.

“The military High Command commends the ever conquering troops of Op Hadin KAI for this immense success. They are enjoined not to rest on their oars but use this as a springboard to finally defeat the insurgents and also keep up the fighting spirit.”

