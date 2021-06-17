Troops arrests Chadian kidnapper, eliminate terrorists in North-East

The Defence Headquarters said troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested one Mohammed Maki, who claims to be a Chadian, coordinating a kidnapping syndicate and terrorist groups in the north-eastern part of Nigeria.

It explained that the troops remained determined to take decisive and adequate action to further curb the activities of terrorists and bandits and other vices across the country.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this development while briefing newsmen on military operations across the country between June 3 and June 16 on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops conducted several raids, extensive airstrikes, responded to distress calls as well as repelled and thwarted terrorists’ attacks in the region during the period.

He said that the Air Task Force conducted airstrikes executed within Damboa on June 3, dislodging several terrorists and inflicted significant damages on their logistics facilities.

According to him, troops also repelled terrorists’ attacks on the town on the same day, where several fighters of the ISWAP sect, including one of their commanders named Umar Tela, were neutralized.

“Other locations where troops recorded significant results are Gujba in Yobe, Magumeri in Borno, and Mubi in Adamawa where troops conducted raid operations on terrorists’ hideouts on June 4 and June 5.

“In the course of these operations within the period under review, several terrorists were neutralized, while some escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Large number of their gun trucks and other logistics facilities were also destroyed in the process,”

“Troops operations also led to the arrest of some terrorists and kidnappers on June 5, including the leader of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the North East Zone, named Mohammed Maki, who is a Chadian,” he said.

He added that the troops also recovered large caches of arms and ammunition, large quantities of petrol and kerosine in jerry cans.

