Troops arrest terrorist logistics supplier in Ogun

The Islamic State-West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics supplier, Ibrahim Musa, has been reported to have been picked and detained by the Nigerian Army during a patrol of border communities in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the suspect was arrested last month by military officials deployed under Operation Awatse at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota axis of the state.

As gathered, Musa was said to be on a mission to Lagos State where he planned to acquire items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri, Borno State, where the terrorists had been attacking homes, killing, and abducting residents.

The arrest came days after Boko Haram and ISWAP members met and agreed that they unite to jointly pursue their agitation in Nigeria and other border countries.

Confirming the arrest, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Benard Onyeuko, on Thursday, added that the troops also picked a suspected oil bunker, Oyeshola Saheed, around Alimosho Local Government in Lagos State.

Onyeuko, in a statement made available to newsmen, added that vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered as well as handed over to appropriate agencies for necessary action and that the suspect named one Mr. Akanbi as the leader and financier of the illegal bunkering activities across the council.

The statement reads: “Operation AWATSE operational activities within the period involved sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2, and Magboro areas.

“Additionally, troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Zone including Majidun area, during which one Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State. Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri”, he added.

