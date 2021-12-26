Troops arrest IPOB leader during clashes in Enugu

The Nigerian Troops deployed to maintain peace and harmony under Exercise Golden Dawn have arrested and detained Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and Eastern Security Network(ESN) in Enugu State.

Nnamdi, who was reported to be one of the representatives of Nnamdi Kanu in the state, was arrested by the troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies during a face-off in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government.

Confirming the arrest of the IPOB leader, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, through a statement released on Sunday, stated that Nnamdi was arrested during the Christmas celebration yesterday.

Nwachukwu said: “During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a firefight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others”.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.

