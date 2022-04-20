Trinidadian cricket captain announces retirement from international game

The West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard, has officially announced his retirement from international cricket games, to concentrate on club engagements.

Pollard said that his retirement from international games was to give other young players the opportunity to showcase their skills during international games.

He noted that after over 15 years on the international circuit, winning different games for West Indies , it was necessary for him to concentrate on other engagements.

Pollard, a 34-year-old player, said that he had played 123 ODIs and 101 T20s for West Indies after making his debut in 2007, by scoring 4,275 runs and taking 97 wickets in total.

While recalling his time on the international circuits featuring more than 200 times across one-day and 20 international games, the cricketer added that he was part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2012. He led West Indies 61 times in the two formats, of which they won 25 games.

Pollard, who made this known in a video released on his Instagram page on Wednesday, further disclosed that he would be leaving the Mumbai Indians, his club in the Indian Premier League, and stop playing international games.

“After careful deliberation, I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket.” “It was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”

“I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colors and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly.”

Pollard is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and will feature for London Spirit in The Hundred later this year after being the first men’s pick of the 2022 draft.

