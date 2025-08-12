Tricyclist dies, two passengers injure in Lagos auto crash

An unidentified commercial tricyclist popularly called Keke has died and two passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash between the tricycle and a Toyota Venza around Ejigbo axis of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the accident that left the two passengers, a male and female, with multiple fractures, involved a Toyota Venza with number plate GWA 659 RD and a commercial tricycle with registration number EPE 245 QM.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the accident to newsmen on Tuesday, enjoined motorists to exercise scrupulous vigilance and ascertain that the roadway is unequivocally clear before attempting overtake on the road

Bakare-Oki, in a statement made available to newsmen by the LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, added: “This heartrending incident serves as a grim testament to the lethal consequences of impatience and the blatant flouting of traffic laws.

“It is imperative that all road users cultivate discipline, foresight, and an uncompromising adherence to safety protocols to avert needless tragedies on our roads.”

On how the auto crash occurred, the LASTMA boss said: “Preliminary findings by security operatives indicate that the Toyota Venza, advancing from the Ejigbo axis, in a perilously ill-judged attempt to overtake another vehicle atop the bridge, careened into the trajectory of an oncoming tricycle en route from Ikotun.

“The ensuing violent collision claimed the life of the tricycle operator instantaneously, whilst two passengers one male and one female sustained grievous bodily harm, including multiple fractures.

“Swiftly mobilising to the scene, LASTMA personnel orchestrated a meticulous extrication of the injured from the crumpled wreckage, after which officers from the Ikotun Police Division expedited their transfer to the General Hospital, Isolo, for immediate medical intervention.

“In an egregious act of cowardice and moral dereliction, the driver of the Toyota Venza absconded from the scene upon discerning the enormity of the devastation wrought by his impatience and reckless driving. Law enforcement authorities have commenced a concerted manhunt to apprehend the fugitive motorist and subject him to the full rigours of the law”.