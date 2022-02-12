Tricycle operators are not under Lagos NURTW – TOOAN Chairman

The newly appointed Lagos State chairman of Tricycles Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, (TOOAN), Azeez Abiola, popularly called Istijabah, has disclosed that TOOAN was not directly under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter rather an affiliate body to the national transport association.

Abiola said that TOOAN had previously operated independently before without any rancour in Lagos but that the chairman, Lagos chapter of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, hijack their activities within the state.

He noted that these anomalies were what the NURTW national president, Tajudeen Baruwa, corrected which had become reasons for the attacks allegedly perpetrated by MC Oluomo and some thugs loyal to him in the state.

According to him, we appeal to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene in the case and save the tricycle operators across the state from the torment of MC Oluomo.

Abiola appealed for the state government’s intervention during a press briefing in Ikeja, the state capital, where he explained the operations of TOOAN and how they became affiliated with the union.

The tricycle chairman explained that when the governor wade’s in, the issue which had long been swept under the carpet would be resolved in the state.

“The issue is that we have been a separate body before now, that was since 1998 when tricycle was introduced in the country. But after some time, we had some issues and that led to the Ministry of Transportation inviting us and that was 11 years ago.

“And after the meeting with the commissioner, we were directed to affiliate ourselves to either Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) but our activities would still be controlled by ourselves. And we should pay dues to them and we have been doing this for years without any rancour.

“I remember during the tenure of Oluhunwa, we related better and during the tenure of Tajudeen Agbede, all through both tenures, there was never any time we had face-ff with the NURTW leadership which is our affiliated body. We are the ones selling our tickets but all we did is pay dues to the union. Before me, we had Joseph Odusanya and Muritala Lawal.

“When MC Oluomo was installed as the NURTW chairman for Lagos, he invited us and dissolved the executive as well as took over the parks. We complained that this was not how it should be done but he turned down our complaints. And after hijacking the union, he divided it into five sections and brought non-members into TOOAN.

“He brought some NURTW members and Nollywood actors as chairman of some sections. One of those he brought was Kamoli Pappi who made him the zonal chairman of TOOAN. Also, one of KWAM 1 staff was brought and also imposed as a zonal chairman of the union.

“The state government should help me in the issue of tricycles. The tricycle union should be separated from the other bodies as it used to be rather than being sidelined by one person. We have the zones and board of trustees. We want our union to be in one again.” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

