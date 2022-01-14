Tricycle association apologizes to Kaduna Govt. over curfew violations

The Chairman, Kaduna Tricycle Owners Association, Aminu Ibrahim, has tendered an apology to the Kaduna State Government over curfew violations by some of its members.

The curfew restrictions was said to have been placed on October 2, 2021 when the Kaduna State Government began the enforcement of the ban on motorcycles and restrictions of tricycles from 6 am to 7 pm.

Ibrahim, pleaded with the State Government to release tricycles which said to have been seized as a result of the violations by traffic enforcement agencies in the state, assuring that such disobedience would not repeat itself.

The chairman through the tendered apology which was said to have been contained in a statement stated that the apology was predicated on the fact that members of the Association including employees operate the tricycles with the aim of engaging in legitimate business to earn a living, adding that the ban was beginning to have a toll on their livelihood.

He said that the government should consider their request for a second chance to help the tricycle riders to return back to their means of survival, noting that most of their findings revealed that majority of the violators did not do so deliberately.

“It is as a result of heavy traffic at the rush hour when most of the riders are on their way to either reach their homes or parking places and passengers who are left with no option of reaching their various destination particularly women and aged persons. We urge you to consider our request and plea to give us a second chance.” he said.

Ibrahim further assured that the association was embarking on a campaign through the media with jingles and other awareness with the utmost aim of cautioning members against violating the restrictions laid down by the government again, adding that they would not stop in contributing their part to the progress of the state.

“We assure the State Government that members will adhere strictly to the stipulated time.We will continue to contribute our quota in the enforcement of the State Government directive,” he added.

