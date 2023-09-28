Tribunal throws out APC petition against Akwa Ibom Gov

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, has dismissed a petition brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Akanimo Udofia, challenging Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory as the winner of the March 18 poll.

Udofia sought the disqualification of Eno’s election on the grounds that he presented forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and also did not score the highest number of valid votes during the March 18, 2023 Governorship elections.

APC candidate also accused the 2nd respondent of being convicted by an Abuja Magistrate Court, hence not qualified to be fielded as candidate for gubernatorial elections.

But in favour of the governor, (the 2nd Respondent), the tribunal in its unanimous decision, ruled that the allegations of substantial non-compliance with the electoral law in the conduct of the elections were not sufficiently proven by the petitioners in their case.

Adeleye-led panel also ruled that the magistrate court, in its judgment, nullified Eno’s earlier conviction in the house.

On the issue of the qualification of the 2nd Respondent, the tribunal maintained that the Supreme Court had already determined that Eno was the authentic owner of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificates he submitted to INEC.

The lead judgement read by Justice Kadi Sikudu also held that the petitioners having alleged that Eno was not the owner of the certificate he submitted to the 1st Respondent, INEC, did not produce any other person, as the authentic owner of the said 1981 WAEC certificate.

The tribunal also expunged the evidence tendered by the petitioner’s subpoenaed witness, an acclaimed Interpol officer, who came to tender a report on the 2nd respondent’s WAEC results.

On the petitioner’s allegation that the PDP made use of public office holders, such as one Uwem Ekanem as a collation agent in Ikot Abasi local government area, the tribunal ruled that Uwem Ekanem’s membership of the board of Ibom Power Company, cannot be classified as political office and that a party agent’s membership of a company’s board was not sufficient reasons for a candidate to be disqualified.

The Tribunal ruled that Udofia’s petition lacked merit as he was not able to establish one polling unit in which there was non-compliance with the electoral law in the March 18 Governorship elections.

