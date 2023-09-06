Tribunal strikes out Obi’s 25% Abuja votes claims against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has dismissed the claims of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, that President Bola Tinubu’s victory announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be dismissed over failure to meet the 25 percent votes requirements in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

It ruled that there was no need to disqualify the president over his inability to win 25 percent of votes cast across polling booths in FCT Abuja, stressing that nullifying Tinubu’s victory over such claim would amount to giving preferential treatment to resident of Abuja above others in the 36 states.

The five-man tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Wednesday, dismissed the charge, saying Abuja is like the other 36 states of the federation.

According to the tribunal, FCT residents have no special privileges as the petitioners claimed.

Tsammani described the interpretation of section 134(2) of the Nigerian constitution by Obi and the Labour Party to the effect that a candidate must win 25 per cent of votes in FCT in addition of scoring 25 per cent votes in two-third of the 36 states of the federation as a completely fallacy.

The argument of Labour Party’s lawyers that the 2nd Tinubu ought not to be declared winner of the election because he scored less than 25 per cent votes in the FCT is fallacious and incredibly ridiculous.

According to him, the court, in interpreting the constitution, must give consideration to the principle of the constitution rather than literal or direct interpretation of the provision.

Tsammani said: “The first port of call would be to consider the directive of state policy and the preamble of the constitution that provides for the equality”.

During the 2023 presidential election on February 25, LP and Obi won 25 percent, by securing about 59 per cent of the votes cast.

Neither President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (19 per cent) nor Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (15 per cent) scored up to 25 per cent of the votes in the Nigerian capital.

