Tribunal stops MultiChoice from increasing DSTV, Gotv subscriptions

A Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained MultiChoice Nigeria from increasing its tariffs and cost of products and services, ahead of April 1st announced by the firm for commencement.

The tribunal ruled that the increment on different bouquets was unnecessary and that the pay television outfit should drop the move immediately.

A three-member tribunal presided over by Thomas Okosun, gave the order yesterday following an ex parte application moved by Festus Onifade, a legal practitioner, on behalf of himself and the coalition of Nigerian consumers.

Other members of the tribunal that ruled on the case brought before the panel against MultiChoice were: Sola Ajulo and Ibrahim El-Yakubu.

While MultiChoice Nigeria was the first defendant in the suit marked CCPT/OP/1/2022 was filed on March 29, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) was listed in the suit as the second respondent.

Onifade had prayed the court for “an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendants/respondents, either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described, from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from April 1, 2022, until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed before this tribunal.

“An order of the tribunal mandating the 1st defendant/respondents to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. And for such further order or other orders as this tribunal may deem fit to make in the circumstance.”

After hearing the motion ex parte, the tribunal granted the applicant’s prayers and adjourned to April 11 for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The tribunal, meanwhile, directed that all parties listed in the suit must appear before it on the next date of the hearing that was expected to determine the case’s fate.

