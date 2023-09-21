Tribunal sacks three Plateau lawmakers over irregularities in poll results

The National and State Assembly Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau state capital, has sacked three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers, over alleged irregularities in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those sacked include Remvyat Nanbol, Agbalak Adukuchill and Happiness Akawu, representing Langtang central, Rukuba/Iregwe and Pengana constituencies in the state house of assembly.

The judgment was given barely 24 hours to a verdict expected to be delivered another tribunal sitting on outcome of the gubernatorial election in the state.

In Thursday’s ruling, the tribunal declared Daniel Ninbol Listic of the Labour party (LP), Bako Ankala and Yakubu Sanda of the APC who all became second in the election as winners.

Delivering judgement, the panel led by Justice Muhammad Tukur ruled that the sacked lawmakers were not legally sponsored by the PDP in view of the fact that their refusal to obey court order to conduct ward congresses that would enable it have valid structure.

He added that the PDP lacked structure and therefore could not sponsor candidates for an election.

The tribunal further explained that the petitioners had the locus standi to challenge the participation or inclusion of PDP in the election.

The chairman of the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificates of Return from the sacked lawmakers and issue new ones to the winners of the election.

On the gubernatorial poll, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwatda, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is challenging the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who contested under PDP.

The INEC declared Mutfwang winner of the poll after polling 525,299 votes beating Yiltwatda, who polled 481,370 votes, but the APC canddate went to court.

Earlier, tribunals had sacked four PDP National Assembly members, including a senator, over party structure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

