Tribunal sacks Lagos LP lawmaker, declares APC winner

The State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos State has nullified the return of the Labour’s Party (LP) candidate, David Doherty, as the House of Assembly member for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency II, over membership cases.

It declared that the runner up to the poll, Olawale Sulaiman, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be handed the return certificate for the constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The declaration was made by the three-man panel led by Justice Muhammad Sambo after examining all petitions brought before the tribunal by candidates that contested the poll on March 18, 2023.

The other members of the panel were Justice Ashu Ewah and Justice Abdullahi Ozegya, who also declared that Doherty, who was recently picked by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa as the Local Government Administration and Community Affairs, was not qualified to represent the people.

Wale Rauf a State Lawmaker in the 9th assembly, had challenged the declaration of Doherty by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the election on the grounds that the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the elections under the candidacy of Labour Party for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2.

In its judgment on the petition, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidates of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the elections.

It therefore, declared his votes wasted and held that the second runner up, APC’s Rauf, ought to have been declared winner of Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 by INEC.

