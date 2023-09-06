Tribunal sacks Kogi APC lawmaker, declares PDP candidate winner

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal has sacked the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Abubakar Ohere, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, as winner of 2023 election in the district.

It ruled that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) while that of Akpoti-Uduagan was intentionally reduced in the areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the court stated that three other polling units results was deliberately not entered for Akpoti-Uduagan in the same local government by the electoral umpire during the exercise.

The court on Wednesday nullified Ohere’s victory as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election that was declared by INEC.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgement of the three-man panel, announced that Akpoti-Uduagan polled the highest votes cast during the poll.

The court after making the proper correction, declared Natasha of the PDP as the winner of the poll having polled 54,074 against Ohere (APC) who polled 51,291.

Before this ruling, the election result which INEC declared stood at Abubakar Ohere APC- 52,132 votes while Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan PDP – 51,763 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

