Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP lawmaker over certificate forgery

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Idris Dankawu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for forging his West African School Certificate (WAEC) certificate which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives election in Kano State.

After removing the lawmaker, the court declares that INEC issues certificate of return to Munir Danagudi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who contested against Dankawu, and came second.

The court sacked the NNPP candidate while ruling on the suit brought before it by Danagudi, who challenged Dankawu’s victory and accused his counterpart of presenting a fraudulent Secondary School Certificate to gain admission into Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Kaduna State.

Following the petition., Justice I.P. Chima, on Monday, delivered a verdict that sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

He declared: “Idris Dankawu of NNPP has forged his WAEC certificate,” and as a consequence, the election was voided.

Justice Chima emphasised the tribunal’s adherence to the law, stating, “Having satisfied with the provision of the law, we hereby declare and return Munir Babba Danagudi as the winner of the Kumbotso Federal House of Representatives Election”.

The ruling concluded with a call for the parties to bear their own costs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

