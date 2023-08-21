Tribunal postpones verdict on Kano guber poll petition

The Kano State governorship election petition tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed before it by the All Progressives Congress (APC), challenging victory of Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

It said that judgement on the suit before it against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration on the poll conducted on March 18th, would come earlier than the 180 days allowed by the law.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the chairman of the three-man panel, who had promised on behalf of the panel to be fair to all parties, announced the adjournment on Monday following the final addresses by both parties.

While making a final address to the court, the APC urged the tribunal to uphold its petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election.

While INEC, NNPP and Yusuf urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on the poll, the APC asked that the election be upturned.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Kano State has banned protests by political parties and their supporters.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usuani Gumel, announced the ban at a news conference in Kano while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Kano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

