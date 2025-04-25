Tribunal imposes $220M fine on WhatsApp over data breach

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has upheld the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) a $220 million fine against Meta Platforms Incorporated (Facebook) and its subsidiary, WhatsApp LLC, for data privacy violations and discriminatory practices affecting Nigerian users.

The penalty stems from a 38-month joint investigation by the FCCPC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), initiated four years ago.

The probe revealed that Meta and WhatsApp engaged in unauthorized data sharing, lacked adequate user consent mechanisms, and subjected Nigerian users to discriminatory treatment compared to users in other regions.

On Friday, the three-member panel, led by Thomas Okosun, dismissed the argument raised by Meta and WhatsApp in their appeal, including claims of unfair hearing and questions over the FCCPC’s jurisdiction in matters relating to data protection and privacy.

In its judgment, the tribunal ordered the companies to pay the $220 million fine and an additional $35,000 to cover the FCCPC’s investigation costs within 60 days from April 30, 2025.

In addition to the financial penalties, the tribunal issued several directives to ensure compliance with Nigerian data protection laws, including reinstatement of user control and application updates, among others.

The tribunal directed Meta to cease sharing Nigerian users’ data with Facebook and other third parties without explicit consent, reverting to its 2016 data-sharing policy.

Reacting to this decision, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Tunji Bello expressed satisfaction with the outcome, commending the legal team for their diligence and strategic advocacy.

This is a watershed moment for consumer protection in Nigeria. The Tribunal’s ruling reinforces our authority and validates the hard work our team has put into defending the rights of Nigerian consumers,”