Tribunal grants Oyetola access to inspect 2022 guber poll materials

The Osun Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital has granted the Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), permission to inspect material used for the July 16, governorship poll and summoned the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, after refusing to receive notices.

Also, the tribunal granted Oyetola’s request to electronically scan the voters’ register used for the election, as well as the election ballot papers.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, granted the permissions before it on Monday and mandated that Adeleke be summoned through ‘substitution of service of notice’.

While granting the two applications (motion exparte) by the plaintiffs, the judge stated that the notice of summoning should be pasted on the notice board of the tribunal.

Earlier, Yomi Aliyu, the counsel to APC and Oyetola, while speaking on the two applications, said that every effort made by the court bailiff to serve Adeleke the notice of summons had failed.

He said the bailiff went to his house at Aisu, Ede, but that the security guards turned the bailiff away after a call was made to someone in the house that directed them not to collect the summon notice.

Aliyu hinted that the bailiff explained (in an affidavit presented) that his security was threatened when he went to serve Adeleke the summon notice at his home.

During the sitting, Aliyu prayed the tribunal to substitute the notice of service by pasting it on the notice board of the court, an appeal that was granted.

It would be recalled that Oyetola and APC are plaintiffs in the suit challenging the victory of Adeleke at the governorship election tribunal in the state.

Oyetola and APC joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as respondents in the suit.

