Tribunal dismisses PDP, APGA petitions against Ebonyi Gov.

After reviewing all petitions before the court, the Ebonyi

State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as well as their candidates against the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

The tribunal held that the petitioners, including the APGA candidate, Benard Odoh, failed to prove beyond doubt all their allegations against the 2nd respondent (Nwifuru), who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a unanimous judgment on Wednesday, a three-member panel headed by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit and held that the governor should remain in office and fulfill wish of the electorates.

On APGA case which the party claimed that Nwifuru was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the governorship election since he was yet to resign from the previous political party.

The tribunal held that there is substantial material evidence before it which shows that the Governor duly resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before signifying his intention to contest for the gubernatorial poll.

According to the tribunal, the petitioners failed to approach the proper court to entertain the issue of membership of a political party.

Notwithstanding, the tribunal said it has no power to entertain an issue which took place before the election and later struck it out.

However, apart from an aspirant who participated in the primaries of the 3rd Respondent, no other person has the right to challenge the membership of the 2nd Respondent.

In his petition, the petitioner alleged that Nwifuru was declared in error as Governor by INEC and should be reversed by the tribunal.

The APGA governorship candidate had equally urged the tribunal to hold that at the time of the election, Nwifuru was not qualified to contest on the grounds that he was still holding sway as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, instead of the All Progressives Congress, under which he was declared as Governor by INEC.

In his final written address which was adopted by his lead counsel, Jibrin Okutepa, the APGA candidate said it was unknown to any law in Nigeria for INEC to declare Nwifuru as duly elected Governor on the stable of the APC, while he was still retaining his membership in the PDP.

In summary, the case of the Petitioner is that the 2nd Respondent cannot be qualified to contest the election as a candidate of the 3rd Respondent while being a member of another political party in gross violation of both the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

But counsel to Nwifuru, Onyechi Ikpeazu, prayed the court to dismiss the suits for not being meritorious and disrespect to the court.

Ikpeazu argued that Nwifuru while serving as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, resigned his membership of the PDP and joined the APC before vying for the governorship primary election.

