Tribunal dismisses Gbadebo’s suit adjustment against Sanwo-Olu, others

The Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed applications filed by the governorship candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for contravening the electoral act.

Rhodes-Vivour approached the court to adjust his petition and consolidate it with that of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, a move that was turned down by the panel.

Aside from that, the LP candidate wanted the tribunal to allow him present before the court an additional list of witnesses and their written statements on oath.

But this efforts were rejected by the three-man panel for the tribunal headed by Justice Arum Igyen Ashom, on Monday.

Other members of the tribunal are Justice Mikail Abdullahi and Justice Igho Braimoh.

After hearing arguments from all the parties last Friday, the three-justice panel dismissed the application for consolidation because the parties, as well as the facts, the subject matter of their petitions and reliefs sought are different.

The LP candidate’s petition was brought against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hazmat, who were both declared winners of the March 18 election, as well as their party, the APC.

But in Adediran’s petition, he and his party are the petitioners, while the respondents are INEC, Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Hazmat, the APC, as well as Mr. Rhodes-Vivour and his party.

The tribunal also ruled that Adediran’s counsel had earlier indicated in the Pre-hearing information sheet, Form TF 008 of the Electoral Act 2022, that he didn’t want his action to be considered with that of others.

In the second application which was dismissed, the tribunal held that the LP’s candidate should have sought the leave of the court for an extension of time within which to amend his petition, as the 21 days stipulated by the Act within which to file an election petition has since passed.

Also, the tribunal reviewed its initial order on the number of witnesses to be called by parties in Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s petition, by allowing the APC, its candidate, and the LP to present 30 witnesses each. Only INEC said it would limit the number of its witnesses to 10.

After dismissing his suits, the tribunal adjourned hearing and fixed June 13, for continuation of opposition parties grievances against the gubernatorial election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

