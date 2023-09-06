Tribunal dismisses APM’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has struck out the suit filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) accusing Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of double nomination in the 2023 general elections.

It held that an invalid nomination or double nomination did not qualify as a ground for disqualification in respect of the presidential election as provided in sections 131 and 137 of the constitution.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the lead judgement on Wednesday, added that Ibrahim Masari, who was nominated as a placeholder by the APC (for the position of the Vice President), was not a necessary party to the petition because he was neither a candidate nor did he win the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

