Travellers’ stranded during aviation workers’ protest against unpaid arrears

Dozens of travellers were on Monday stranded after aviation workers protesting against Federal Government’s failure to pay their entitlements mounted road block on access roads linking the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport and other airports across the country.

The two-day demonstration embarked upon by the aviation workers caused serious gridlock along the road linking ports across the country, especially Ikeja airport road, with the entrance to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 hugely affected.

The gridlock that followed the demonstration left several travellers distraught amid desperate efforts to arrive at the airport ahead of their flights scheduled.

Before the demonstration, a coalition of aviation workers’ unions had announced a two-day strike which they described as the government’s failure to address their concerns.

Some of the issues raised by the striking workers include those of the national minimum wage, consequential adjustment, and working conditions.

The unions include the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN).

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) chapter of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) advised travellers and stakeholders to make contingency plans in order to avoid missing their flights and appointments.

FAAN’s statement was in response to the two-day strike embarked upon by the aviation unions, which it said could disrupt scheduled flight operations.

According to the authority, NAIA would be open for operations as usual. It, however, warned that passengers may experience “disruptions in flights operations as a result of the planned strike action”.

