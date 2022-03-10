Travel agents promise to flush out unregistered members

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has promised to weed out touts and non-accredited agents from the travel market across the country.

NANTA said that the decision to weed out the touts and non-registered members from the market remain the best strategy sustain the truck between the certified agents and members of the public that rely on the association members for their travel documentations.

The body’s National President, Susan Akporiaye, who made the promises yesterday disclosed this during a press briefing held in Lagos, said that the best modalities for the exercise would be discussed during the association’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to hold in Kano State.

During the AGM scheduled to start on March 23rd and end two days after, Akporiaye stressed that the forum would be used to discuss antitrust policies that could help protect the Nigerian travel market.

According to her, the topic was quite important to the travel trade association because it is high time the association look at areas to protect and keep its survival.

While disclosing that the AGM theme: Antitrust: Opportunities Available for Protection of the Nigerian Travel Market”, she said the antitrust provision will boost and protect local content, discourage monopolies as well as encourage open access to premium content.

“We are committed to ensuring professionalism among travel agents and there is a compelling need to eradicate touts to gain respect as true professionals. We are trying to protect our industry’s local content, therefore, empowering our own,” the president added.

Akporiaye noted that antitrust provision needed to be addressed due to a long history of imbalance in the relationships that exist in the aviation industry.

According to her, Nigerian travel agents were far behind in the exercise of their rights through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The president stated that part of the activities for the AGM was the mini Durbar ceremony which had been packaged to attract tourists from all walks of life.

Earlier, the NANTA’s Vice President, Lagos Zone, Yinka Folami, said a responsible government should be able to ensure antitrust policies and laws were properly interpreted and executed.

