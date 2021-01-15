Travel agencies commend KLM on transit visa suspension

The President of National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), Susan Akporiaye, has reacted to KLM Royal Dutch Airline’s suspension of transit visa for Nigerian passport holders as a good development. She described it as a good development saying the Nigeria was a big market and as such knew that the airline and the Dutch government would rescind the directive. She called on the German airlines, Lufthansa, to tow the same part by advising its home government to withdraw transit visa requirement for Nigerian passengers.

In a chat with The Guild, Akporiaye said: “We are happy. We expected it anyway. When it came up on our different platforms, I just kept telling members relax, because we all know Nigeria is a big market for all the airlines; any of them that has a conditions attached to them that makes using the airline more difficult, they (Nigerians) will find a way around it. So, we are happy. It will give us more options of airlines to sell to our clients. It was expected. I am very sure Lufthansa would follow, because with this now, KLM-Air France is back. We’ve started issuing the tickets again. So, now it is BA, KLM and Air France. By the time Lufthansa sees that nothing is coming to them again, they will go and talk with their government and they will come up with something too. So, it is a good development.”

KLM had issued a directive to travel agents in last December instructing Nigerian passport holders to any destination through Schipol Airport, Amsterdam to obtain a Dutch transit visa.

However, the airline, this week issued a release, saying the policy has been suspended. Notifying Nigerian passengers on the change, the airline said: “Dear valued customers, with immediate effect, KLM Royal Dutch Airline announces a waiver on transit visas for all Nigerian nationals travelling via Schipol to any destination worldwide, as long as they are in possession of a valid visa to their final destination, as well as valid multiple visas for any of the following: the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Canada, Japan, European Economic Area (EEA) countries. Thus, Nigerian passport holders in possession multiple valid visas in any of the above mentioned destinations are authorized to travel via Amsterdam Schipol Airport without transit visa, to any of their favourite worldwide destinations. In all cases, passengers must be in direct transit at Schipol.”