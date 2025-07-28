Transcorp records ₦77.6Bn profit after revenue hits ₦205Bn in 2025 half-year

Transcorp Power, one of the subsidiaries of Transnational Corporation, has declared a gross profit of ₦77.6 billion, following a ₦205.8 billion revenue recorded by the firm between the first six months of Year2025.

The profit, according to the firm, increased by 23 percent from ₦62.9 billion realized within same period under review in H1 2024

Aside from that, Transcorp Power explained that its revenue grew by 52 percent year-on-year to ₦205.8 billion, from ₦135.4 billion recorded in H1 2024.

According to the firm, shareholders will be rewarded with an interim dividend of over ₦11 billion equivalent to ₦1.50 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax.

It added: “The H1 2025 performance was driven by enhanced generation capacity and improved operational efficiency, a reflection of Transcorp Power’s continued investment in infrastructure and service delivery”.

Transcorp Powers, meanwhile, attributed the success to its ability to maintain profitability, despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, supported by effective pricing strategies and cost management, as well as the Company’s commitment to delivering significant returns to shareholders, with the enhanced dividend.

The Chairman Transcorp Power, Emmanuel Nnorom, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, stated that the achievement would strengthen investors confidence in the power firm.

He said: “Our strong performance in the first half of 2025 highlights our disciplined cost management, efficient operations, and resilience despite economic headwinds. This solid foundation continues to strengthen investor confidence in our long-term value and growth potential.”

The MD/CEO Transcorp Power, Peter Ikenga, said: “Our H1 2025 performance reflects the gains from the continued investment in our plant. We increased generation by 100MW, compared with the same period last year, and we remain committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and the country at large. Transcorp Power is confident in sustaining its growth momentum into the second half of 2025, as we fulfill our mission to power Nigeria and Africa.”